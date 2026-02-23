More from Hung Up this week: Tyra Banks is sorry (sorta) … chats about Love Story on FX, Rob Rausch dickmatizing the entire Traitors castle, and the return of Dr. Abbot to The Pitt.

Shia LaBeouf is terrorizing New Orleans this Mardi Gras, according to residents of New Orleans. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter spoke to locals who said that the actor has been on an extended bar crawl for nearly a week. Described as “somewhat belligerent,” “inebriated,” and shirtless, LaBeouf was a nuisance at various dive bars before being arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of simple battery, according to the AP. After he was released on his own recognizance, LaBeouf danced and posed for photos with his release papers on Bourbon Street.