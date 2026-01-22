More from Hung Up this week: Chats about The Pitt and Traitors in the Substack app tonight! I promise I am working on a Beckham drama post.

Bradley Cooper comforts Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 27, 2022. (Photo: Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Slap has been heavy on my mind this month in a way I did not anticipate: I think there should be another one. Imagine if every year, everyone in the audience at the Dolby sat in nervous silence, thinking, “I hope I’m not going to be The Slap this year.” Sean Penn sweats. Kevin O’Leary frowns. And then Michael Rappaport walks onstage to present the Oscar for film editing for some reason, and the room exhales because right, it’s definitely gonna be that guy.

The Oscar nominations were announced this morning! There was a raucous Hung Up chat to talk about the snubs and surprises. Sinners broke the record for most-nominated film in Oscar history. I am cautiously optimistic! Twice as good for half as much was my first thought; the way, say, Beyoncé is the most nominated artist in Grammy history but only won Album of the Year for her least impressive body of work (still better than a lot of some people’s entire discographies) was my second. I would say Frankenstein overperformed, but at dinner in LA last week, one of my friends already warned me that I was underestimating how good Jacob Elordi is and how much the Academy likes Guillermo Del Toro. Did you think Elordi would be the first Euphoria student to be nominated for an Oscar?

Congratulations to my neighbor Rose Byrne for her well-deserved Oscar nomination for best actress! I always thought Chase Infiniti’s potential nomination was a long shot because of the vote split with Teyana Taylor (who I am very happy for!). Certainly by now you know how I feel about Hamnet — you are under spells people! — but it had a strong showing in picture, director, actress, and across the crafts categories. Can someone explain to me how Hamnet only has one nominated performer but that movie gets a casting nomination, while every performer in Sentimental Value is nominated but that movie doesn’t get into the casting category? Diane Warren, the Club Chalamet of the Academy, landed her 17th nomination. Keep trying! She’ll never be Roger Deakins.

An even bigger surprise than F1 getting a best picture nom as the Academy considered Wicked: For Good … well, bad? No makeup nomination for Marty Supreme! Timothée Chalamet’s skin looked so bad that Gwyneth told him to get lasered, and that meant nothing to the makeup and hairstyling branch? Watch the Oscars with Hung Up on March 15! I’ll see you in the chat. 😎

Best picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Achievement in directing

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best animated feature film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best animated short film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Achievement in cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Achievement in costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best documentary feature film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best documentary short film

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Achievement in film editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best international feature film

The Secret Agent, Brazil

It Was Just an Accident, France

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirāt, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Achievement in casting

Hamnet, Nina Gold

Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti

One Battle after Another, Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues

Sinners, Francine Maisler

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho, Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine, Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister, Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Original Score

Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet, Max Richter

One Battle after Another, Jonny Greenwood

Sinners, Ludwig Goransson

Original Song

“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless; music and lyric by Diane Warren

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters; music and lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

“I Lied to You” from Sinners; music and lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!; music and lyric by Nicholas Pike

“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams; music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; lyric by Nick Cave

Achievement in production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best live action short film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Achievement in sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Achievement in visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Bugonia, screenplay by Will Tracy

Frankenstein, written for the screen by Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet, screenplay by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle after Another, written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams, screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Blue Moon, written by Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident, written by Jafar Panahi; script collaborators: Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

Marty Supreme, written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value, written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners, written by Ryan Coogler