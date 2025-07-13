Monday afternoon at 3pm ET I’ll be going live with fellow Love Island USA watcher Tembe Denton-Hurst of Extracurricular to talk about the finale and the fallout.

Ace and Chelley and their bad-ass little kids. Photo: Peacock.

Please excuse my privacy at this difficult time: On Friday night’s episode of Love Island USA, the humiliation ritual sweeping our nation, the villa lost its alpha. America voted for the duo they most wanted to see in the finale, and the couple with the fewest votes would be sent home. Sitting around an almost cruelly sweet home-cooked (villa cooked?) dinner, Ace and Chelley were told America had not supported them, that they’d need to pack their bags. Their beds would be empty that night! The real love story of the villa, the people who had just declared themselves exclusive, would be dumped. Clarke it: If this is Love Island, then how’d Chelley and Ace get dumped?

Ace Greene, a dance instructor by day and reality TV field producer by night, ran the Love Island villa like everyone there was paying him rent. He was giddy and magnetic, whizzing through challenges and churning through arguments. Fans called him a villain for the way he is 5’10” and a leader, and unafraid to say what he thinks. (Forget supporting him — I was called everything but a child of God for supporting him. Pick me! Boy mom! Loud and wrong!) Chelley had goddess braids and a cherubic smile. She was used to men fighting over her, putting up a fuss. She moved so intentionally that when she decided to play in Ace’s face half-heartedly, everyone could tell. (It was particularly fun to watch how close her friendship with Olandria was. Attached at the bikini string, they were always giggling!) The strike against Ace was that he wasn’t there for the right reasons, that he (inexplicably) was secretly married to Chelley and scamming the show, but that he also didn’t care about Chelley and was only on the show to be famous. (He has over a million followers, mind you.)