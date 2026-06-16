More from Hung Up this week: West Wilson has been evicted from Summer House to lie in private … and Love Island USA and Summer House chats in the Substack app.

In 2020, when Aaron Sorkin said he’d been thinking about a sequel to The Social Network, he said it was because there was a new story to tell from the movie he won an Oscar for writing ten years earlier. That movie was an opus about, you could say, the dark side of Facebook: betrayal, ambition, friendship breakups, and one twin being hotter than the other. This one would be about the darker side of Facebook, which Sorkin had apparently only just discovered: “People have been talking to me about [the idea of a sequel] because of what we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook,” he said on MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Do I want to write that movie? Yeah I do.”

Sorkin has described that idea periodically, particularly since the January 6 insurrection. (“Look, yeah, I’ll be writing about this,” he said in 2024. “I blame Facebook for January 6.”) It’s sort of quaint that the person who inscribed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg into pop culture as the brilliant but irascible, selfish and careless, disaffected and loserish boy-king entrepreneur would need an attempted coup to see the deleterious effects of this one company.