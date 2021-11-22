These are my Succession Power Rankings. They come out every week immediately after the episode airs. If you like these things, consider a paid subscription .

If a pair of calipers could talk, its voice would sound like Stephen Root. (Sorry! After Get Out he will forever just give me the creeps!) The Roys descend on a phrenology convention-cum- conservative conference, where the most monied minds of the right wing decide on a president. Meanwhile, Kendall is in a tailspin when it’s revealed his leaked docs aren’t as leaky as he’d hoped. (Disclaimer: My terrible trio — Gerri, Karl, and Frank — are unranked this week because they weren’t in this episode.) Let’s get into it:

Logan Roy

My favorite thing about Succession’s second season was how many wrong moves Logan made. He was a bull in the Pierce family’s china shop; he pushed Kendall too far. He spent so much of last season flailing (everything he does looks decisive and deliberate, sure, but he couldn’t get his paws on so many things he w…