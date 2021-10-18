In lieu of The Friday Post this week, tonight you get the return of my Succession Power Rankings.

Kendall Roy, the first male girlboss. Photo: Screenshot.

Succession is back and congratulations to the winning team! The “winning team” meaning: people who pronounce it “suck session” (funny — revelatory — sexy, etc) and not “secession,” as in “secede.” Succession is back with “Secession,” finally settling a debate — how to say the name of this show — that has been tearing our country apart: