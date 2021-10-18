Succession Power Rankings: Juice is Loose, Baby!
Back to ranking my favorite fuckleheads.
In lieu of The Friday Post this week, tonight you get the return of my Succession Power Rankings.
Succession is back and congratulations to the winning team! The “winning team” meaning: people who pronounce it “suck session” (funny — revelatory — sexy, etc) and not “secession,” as in “secede.” Succession is back with “Secession,” finally settling a debate — how to say the name of this show — that has been tearing our country apart: