Succession Power Rankings: “The Wedding Grinch”
Ranking the Roys after 403, “Connor’s Wedding”
I wrote these rankings SO fast because I didn’t get screeners so please forgive all typos and maybe by the morning my thoughts will change. I’m not defined by my past sweetie :)
Connor Getting Married: Con is Rosemarie DeWitt, Roman is Anne Hathaway, Shiv is Debra Winger, Logan is the kid brother that died tragically offs…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Hung Upto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.