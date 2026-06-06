There are two cardinal Bravo reunion sins: the “who cares, why does this matter” (a favorite tactic of Kelly Killoren Bensimon) and the “that’s personal” (a favorite of Ramona Singer). My eyes glaze over every time I hear either one. The castmates care, and so does the audience; Bravo stars have shared marriages, divorces, “xc,” devastating friendship breakups, fertility journeys, sobriety journeys, relapses, and situationships. Amanda Batula is guilty of both reunion sins, but West Wilson’s behavior is so bad in the reunion’s second episode that he outranks her. That’s how bad.

Amanda is the one to flee the stage, but it’s West who is in the hot seat. Ciara, Kyle, and Linday deliver blistering burns, but it’s Dara who ethers him. Good episode! Here’s where I think we stand. (Unranked this week is Bailey Taylor, who was pretty quiet.)

West Wilson