More from Hung Up this week: I listened to all three Drake albums … New Yorkers! Lemme Say This is heading to Tribeca Festival on June 11. We’ll be joined by Sydney Lemmon. Get your tickets here!

When Amanda Batula and West Wilson slink into the Summer House season 10 reunion, by the looks of the trailer, they appear to be a united front. By the season’s end, Amanda was contemplating a separation from her husband, Kyle Cooke, while West appeared to reunite with his ex, Ciara Miller, after a rocky few years of the silent treatment.

But the Summer House reunion trailer starts on March 31, when Amanda and West confirmed their relationship. (It is hard to believe that two months ago, the only person I knew from Summer House was Ciara, and only because she was on Traitors US.) “We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” the pair wrote in a statement that could not have been more opaque. “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything … We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected.” Kyle interrupts one of Lindsay Hubbard’s confessional tapings to tell her to check her phone. She reads it and sighs: “For the love of God.”