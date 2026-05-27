More from Hung Up this week: In the same instant that I can’t understand dwelling over something … I will dwell over my own shit longer, harder, further … I listened to all three Drake albums … New Yorkers! Lemme Say This is heading to Tribeca Festival on June 11. We’ll be joined by Sydney Lemmon. Get your tickets here!

It would appear that the game plan was just to lie and stay alive. When Amanda Batula and West Wilson entered the Summer House reunion after untold months of lying to their close friends, respective exes, and the war-torn Bravo nation, the only thing on their agenda was silence. West said he wanted to clear up the timeline — this “sex scandal” was really a “hanging out with my friend’s ex-wife and my ex’s best friend scandal,” according to him (at least a sex scandal sounds like someone enjoyed themselves). Amanda said she wanted to apologize and take accountability, but by the end of the reunion’s first aired hour, she neither apologized nor took accountability. Even the answered questions, brusquely and with a sigh, were as unconvincing as the unanswered ones.

Maybe this would be believable if Amanda and West showed up sickeningly lovey-dovey, or at least performed a functioning partnership. They shoot for Before Sunrise (that “baby, you’re going to miss that train” type of love, where we push them closer together even as circumstances seem to pull them apart) and land somewhere around the final moments of The Graduate: What the fuck just happened and where are we headed next?

I interviewed Ciara Miller for the Glamour cover story that was referenced in the reunion’s opening minutes; I watched three Summer House seasons in five days to prep for it. Here’s my power ranking of the reunion’s first episode: who comes out best, worst, and simply breaks even. (Unranked are Dara, Sabrina, and West’s secret girlfriend Meija, none of whom are in this episode. Also unraked is Levi, Bailey’s imaginary friend, and Katie DeLuca, Amanda’s.)