She’s at it again! She is back to doing the things she historically has done. She is in her routine, completing her little tasks, attending to her regular duties. She is doing her job, which is what she’s wont to do. Her behavior is typical of her, of course, because it’s just what must be done.

I could be talking about you, and I might be talking about me, but I am definitely talking about Club Chalamet and Tree Paine. Both of our main characters are gearing up for press tours this fall. My cup runneth over! A slot machine (say, at the Bellagio, under the management of Terry Benedict) has landed on a trio of cherries. (Or however it works when you win. I’ve just seen Casino a lot. I’ve never actually gambled.) Jackpot!

Over the last month, after leaving Fiji, Love Island’s Nic (of Nicolandria) has become the white boy du jour. Timothée Chalamet could only stay quiet for so long. Is it a coincidence that days after Nic went viral on TikTok for rapping along to every word (except the N-word) of a City Girls song onstage at a club, the Marty Supreme trailer appears? Sorry, no, don’t think so. Club Chalamet jumped to her post, which coincidentally happens to be posting.