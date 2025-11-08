Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun on Nov. 4, 2025. Photo: BACKGRID.

So we’re going to have to go back to the drawing board. Can anyone reach Iyanla Vanzant? Does anyone have the holy texts? I’m going to convene a group of prayer warriors and friends who try to explain “full moon in Taurus” to me. I’m going to need one Bravo producer and one Morning Show producer. We’re going to have to find one of those C-suite execs who implements an expensive bad idea only to go back to the original idea two years and $500 million later. We will need Olivia Pope and Jerry Maguire and Don Draper, and also the (very real, not fictional at all) disgraced Eric Adams aide who said, “When they go low, we dig for oil.”) Give me thirty minutes, a twenty-something tourist visiting New York from Cincinnati, and a Leo: we are losing recipes, people! Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun kissed in Central Park this week, and it offended me on every level. This is not how you stage a paparazzi shot.

Scooter Braun, 48 years old and the mortal enemy of Taylor Swift, and Sydney Sweeney, 28 years old and probably described by Braun as “an old soul,” have been linked since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding in June. (A video resurfaced in September of the two of them together during the $50 million fete.) In New York City this week, Sweeney delivered her worst performance: The pair “were photographed sharing a kiss as they sat on a large rock in NYC’s Central Park” on Tuesday, according to People.