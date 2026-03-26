More from Hung Up this week: Happy birthday Reese Witherspoon! … Bieber and Usher are feuding … I caught up on the Lindy West drama against my better judgement … Last night I had a dream I went to a Katy Perry concert with Timothée Chalamet. You tell me what that means!

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the 98th Annual Oscars in Hollywood. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Days before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season was set to air — and, with its premiere, breathe new life into the dormant ABC superfranchise — Disney pulled the plug. Variety reported that the Draper City Police Department in Utah was investigating allegations surrounding an off-camera fight between Paul and her baby daddy/SLOMW castmate Dakota Mortenseon. At the time, production on the Hulu reality series was paused, and Paul’s Bachelorette press tour in New York City continued, albeit awkwardly.