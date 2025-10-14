D’Angelo died this morning , and I listened to “Black Messiah” and “Voodoo” basically all the flight home from LA and tried not to cry. I will write more about him this week, but in the meantime, I had this post prepped for tonight.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo: TAS24/Getty Images)

The first and only time I shared my personal ranking of Taylor Swift’s albums, a hush fell over the room and a man in the front row set himself on fire in protest. Another woman’s eyes rolled back into her head and she peeled her flesh off like it was a sheet mask. I was onstage at the Bellhouse for a live recording of Pop Pantheon just after the release of “The Tortured Poets Department.” I’d forgotten that this exercise was part of the run of show, so I finalized my list in an Uber on the way over. When I read it onstage, there was a deafening thunderclap, and lightning struck someone near the exit. A crucifix went up in flames. A woman wearing a pair of Mary Janes pulled out her teeth one by one. All that to say: It did not go great.