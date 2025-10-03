On the unfortunately-punctuated “Wi$h Li$t,” does Taylor Swift give us a glimpse of her Hollywood ambitions? They want that complex female character / They want that critical smash Palme d’Or / And an Oscar on their bathroom floor / They want it all. A few lines later, Swift says she is content to settle into the suburbs with her fiancé, the football player Travis Kelce. I just want you, huh / Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin’ like you.

In a conversation recorded Friday morning, I met with

and

of

to talk about how Swift has fared in Hollywood. She

to secure an Oscar nomination in the short film category for

in 2022. That same year, Searchlight

that she would direct a feature film from a script she’d written. (After years of no updates, it was

this summer that Alice Birch, a writer staffed on

and

was brought in for rewrites.) Swift had minor roles in

and

, two movies that are better off forgotten. But both movies at least gestured toward something I’d love to see more of: Swift actually making something that has nothing to do with endlessly excavating her own lore. Lady Gaga wrestled with her own persona in

and came out the victor. Or what’s stopping Swift from making her own coming-of-age movie, her own

or

? I would love to see what a Sophia Coppola-Taylor Swift movie looks like, or even if she went the J.Lo route and worked as a diligent producer.

All Too Well: The Short FilmSuccessionNormal People,CatsAmsterdamA Star Is BornEdge of SeventeenDiary of a Teenage Girl

We get into all that and more in this conversation, including some thoughts on “The Life of a Showgirl.” Let me apologize now for wondering aloud what it would look like if Swift worked with Emerald Fennell … some dark magic came over me … it wouldn’t be good … but it would certainly be something!

Thanks for tuning in! There’s a lively conversation about the new album in the Hung Up chat for the paid list, and I’ll have another post about the album soon.