By now, you know that it’s the busy season for Tree Paine. Taylor Swift has a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, due this fall; Travis Kelce has a football season. And now everyone has a wedding! On Tuesday, August 26, Swift announced her engagement to Killa Trav. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she posted on Instagram.

Kelce popped the question in the backyard of his Kansas City estate a couple of weeks ago. “Travis had these plans to do it the next weekend before flying out to Brazil [where the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Los Angeles Chargers next week, for some reason]. He was going to make a big production out of it some place, wanted to make it a bit special,” Travis’s dad Ed Kelce in an interview with News 5, per People. “I told him the same thing Scott [Swift, Taylor’s dad] told him, ‘Asking her is what's going to make it special.’ It’s not where you do it. You know what I mean? You could do it on the side of the road.”

The ring was designed by Kelce and Artifex Fine Jewelry founder Kindred Lubeck. The shape is an “old mine cut,” square with rounded edges. The cost is estimated to be anywhere between $40,000 and $5 million, depending on who you ask. Swift’s nails were a pleasing neutral — and thank God! Allie Jones and I met in a Google doc to discuss the “End Game” engagement and the announcement.

Hunter Harris: I was in a meeting when one of my pod’s producers said, “Wait, guys, did Taylor Swift just get engaged?” The IG had been posted literally one minute before. My first thought was Finally. My second thought was Tree planning a wedding… I literally can’t wait. I want to get into the storytelling of this engagement, the timing of the announcement and the photos, and the ring, but I am literally always thinking about Tree Paine. This wedding will be the production of the decade. Thank God it’s not the dreaded Matty Healy, or even beloved muse Joe Alwyn. Taylor and Travis love to share. It’s part of what I think makes them such a good match. What were your first reactions to the news, Allie?

Allie Jones: I had heard rumors that Swift and Kelce might announce an engagement during their podcast appearance a couple weeks ago, so I was bracing myself for the news. But still, seeing the proposal photoshoot on my Instagram feed shocked me. Of all the public boyfriends Swift has had in her career, it amazes me that Kelce is the one going the distance. Perhaps it’s all down to timing.