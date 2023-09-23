Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free — or just give me your soon to be ex-wife and your messy divorce! Taylor Swift is seen leaving dinner in Tribeca with Sophie Turner in New York City. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

There were two people in the Sophie Turner-Jonas marriage, but there are three people in the divorce: Turner, Jonas, and Taylor Swift.

Jonas filed for divorce September 1 in Florida, and began his media offensive: “Sources” told TMZ that the couple clashed because Turner wants to party, while Jonas is a homebody. He was papped with the couple’s two daughters, who have been living with him while he’s on a Jonas Brothers tour, and portrayed as the doting dad. TMZ reported that while he was doing the, er, very ordinary act of reviewing footage from a Ring camera, he saw Turner “saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.” Turner remained mum, save for the couple’s joint statement, which said that the decision to end their marriage was united and amicable.

Their divorce, however, is not: This week, Turner filed a lawsuit in New York to make Jonas hand over their two children’s passports and send them to England. In the filing, Turner outlines her own version of their marriage and split: The couple had agreed to move to England last year, she says, and raise their children there. (Entertainment Tonight has the filing here.) That their daughters were living with Jonas (and a nanny) while he toured was a temporary solution, Turner says, while she worked long hours shooting a TV show in England. The plan was for Turner to come to New York to fly back to England with their daughters, per the filing, but “the breakdown of the parties' marriage happened very suddenly.” The couple had an argument on August 15, Jonas filed for divorce on September 1st, and Turner says she learned of the filing through media reports on September 5. They met last Sunday to discuss a custody arrangement, and Turner filed her petition to the court days later.

Jonas has played coy while on tour, but his camp replied hours after Turner’s filing. “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce,” the statement reads, published in full on Today. “Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

In the middle of this back and forth is Swift, who dated Jonas briefly over a decade ago. She and Turner have dined together twice in the last week, Turner’s first public outing since the divorce announcement. On Tuesday, they had dinner at Via Carota where an onlooker said they were “normal,” in maybe the most suspicious way possible ("They were normal. Completely normal. Everyone was all excited, but they were normal," the source told People.) On Thursday, they had dinner at Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s New York.

Swift and Jonas dated too long ago and too briefly for me to truly revel in this, but I appreciate the stunt-iness of it all. Jonas’s statement said he “disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views.” How long will we have to wait for someone from his side to leak the Ring camera’s smoking gun?

I am a child of a divorce — that’s how I can pair a Rare beauty lip liner and a Rhode peptide lip treatment — and also a proponent of divorcing because I watched Waiting To Exhale too many times at a formative age. Sophie Turner is wearing it well.

Speaking of stunts: Rupert Murdoch stepped down as the head of Fox Corp. and the News Corp, effective in November. Lachlan Murdoch — the Roman — will succeed him. Rupert stepping down either matters not very much or not at all, depending on who you ask.

That he waited to step down after Succession ended … a stan among us …

There is not a reality in which I’m reading an entire Chris Evans profile, which is only a reflection on Chris Evans insisting on being so boring all the time. (Him flirting with those black women that one time notwithstanding.) I did a quick scroll of the new GQ cover, however, and saw this: “Sometimes I wonder if I’m lacking some sort of—like, I think I’m a very driven person. I have a lot of energy. I wake up early, I get a lot done in a day, but it’s not always focused on acting.”

Chris Evans waking up early and being very pleased about that is so quaint. Re-read his OG GQ profile by Edith Zimmerman here.

Can the divorce fairy go to the home of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty? Minaj’s husband was placed on house arrest this week after threatening Cardi B’s husband Offset. (“Offset, where you at?” Petty asked, threatening to “knock them veneers out.”) Offset laughed off the threat, the latest move in the years-long Cardi B/Nicki Minaj feud. (The video was flagged by Petty’s probation officer, not from someone on Cardi’s side.)

Previously, per the Los Angeles Times, Petty was placed on a year of home confinement and three years of probation for failing to register in California as a sex offender. (Petty was convicted in New York in 1995 of attempted rape, and served four years in prison.)

That's all this week! I would write more but I simply have to watch the news season of Love Is Blind, which there's a chat about in the Substck app. Thank you for reading, and have a good weekend!