More from Hung Up this week: I Think The Ick Is A Wonderful Thing To Have (and if you think this about you I promise you it’s not!) … I Can’t Stop Thinking About Armie Hammer’s Made-Up Jamaican Friend … and something for the monitoring spirits

Taylor Swift on June 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

I love Madison Square Garden. In fact, an embarrassing and common occurrence is that I saw the words “I just love MSG,” and someone thinks I mean “monosodium glutamate,” and either I (or Peyton) clarifies “Meaning Madison Square Garden. She just loves Madison Square Garden.” I have never regretted an experience at Madison Square Garden because even if a concert is subpar or the Knicks lose, you’re at the Garden. It’s the World’s Most Famous Arena.