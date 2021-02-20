This is The Friday Post , Hung Up’s weekly roundup of celebrity mess and miscellanea. If you like this kind of thing, why not subscribe ?

I just will not shut up about Haim, unfortunately. I’m sorry: these white girls really put all six of their Birkenstocks-and-socks into their new music. They are really in their canvas tote bag. Women in Music Part III was my favorite album of 2020. It’s such a moody, languid album for these weird times: feeling sad but feeling horny, feeling down but getting up, wanting more and less of everything at the same time.

My first favorite song on the album was “All That Ever Mattered” — I mean “first” as in, this was the first song that I couldn’t get enough of. It’s the best kind of pop love song, without corny lovey-dovey observations. It’s all declaration, all feeling. My next favorite song on the album was “I’ve Been Down.” I've been running around town / Feeling up and down / Taped up the windows …