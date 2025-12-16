Taylor Swift and Tree Paine at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A few years ago, I was the recipient of a prophecy: an invitation to audition for the biopic of Tree Paine, super-publicist of Taylor Swift, arrives in the inboxes of Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rachel McAdams, and Emma Stone. But the role is Amy Adams’s to lose.

A faction of Swifties hate me for this, for focusing more on the honorable Tree Paine than Taylor Swift, but I mean, whatever. Tree Paine is one of the most interesting people alive; not many people can manage the Eras Tour and the disappointment of the Showgirl album and the Travis Kelce podcast and Brittany Mahomes being MAGA and still get never be photographed needed a root touch-up. Tree Paine has more hours in her day. She simply has powers we know not of.