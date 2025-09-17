Robert Redford visiting a film school in Cuba in May 1988. (Photo: Francoise De Mulder/Roger Viollet via Getty Images)

One of my favorite and most random jokes from Succession was that once a season, Connor Roy would make a reference to how much he loved Indecent Proposal. Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson play a broke married couple. Redford, playing a billionaire scion, makes them an offer that’s hard to refuse: He’ll give them a million dollars to spend one night with Moore. Indecent Proposal isn’t in the top ten Robert Redford movies; maybe it doesn’t even crack the top dozen. I still like this performance quite a bit. Connor Roy’s misread isn’t entirely unfounded: In anyone else’s hands, the billionaire character would be plainly lecherous or grossly crude. Redford mines the tragedy. He stays restrained, giving a sharp angle to the sadness. It’s not just the eye-popping sum that keeps the Moore a little transfixed.

Robert Redford died Tuesday morning. The actor, director, and Sundance Film Festival founder was 89. “His death, in the mountains outside Provo, was announced in a statement by Cindi Berger, the chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK. She said he had died in his sleep but did not provide a specific cause. He was in ‘the place he loved surrounded by those he loved,’ the statement said,” per the New York Times.

My favorite Robert Redford performance might be The Candidate.