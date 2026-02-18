Tyra Banks attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

In the new Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, the team of creatives behind the controversial reality show gather to apologize for some of its worst moments … kind of. After a series of apologies and non-apologies in 2020, Tyra Banks, EP Ken Mok, and co-hosts Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker reconvene to set the record straight. Yes, Top Model could be bad, goes their position, but so was the rest of the early 2000s. (Runway coach Miss J Alexander doesn’t really apologize for anything. Lol.) There were photoshoots mimicking gruesome murders and eating disorders, and the runway shows were closer to obstacle courses than catwalks. That infamous race-swapping shoot happened not once but twice.

Speaking on camera about the series, Tyra Banks sounds more entrepreneurial than regretful. She is making her best attempt at spin.