The Vanity Fair Hollywood (and Callum Turner) Issue
VF is for the boys.
Six out of 12 isn’t bad! Last week, I predicted who would make the cover of the VF Hollywood Issue, the first under the new global editorial director Mark Guiducci, and long-rumored to be a spread of only men. I guessed Paul Mescal, Josh O’Connor, Jeremy Allen White, Andrew Scott, Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, Michael B. Jordan, Andrew Garfield, Channing Tatum, A$AP Rocky, Robert Pattinson, and George Clooney. Not every one of their respective movies is an awards contender, but all have convincing enough leading man narratives. The coverboys: Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Allen White, Andrew Garfield, Austin Butler, Jonathan Bailey, A$AP Rocky, Riz Ahmed, LaKeith Stanfield, Callum Turner, and Harris Dickinson. The accompanying story is an essay by Otessa Moshfegh.
From Mal…
My favorite comments in the Hung Up chat: “Lakeith will always be the weirdo in the clubhouse rooms moaning 🥴🥴🥴” (), “them letting paul remain blurry so the real stars can shine… yeah” ( ), “Josh O’Connor not here…must be because he’s too busy working” (), “Boys is crazy these men have grey hair” (), “they’ve collectively made 6 dollars (excluding MBJ) at the box office this year ……… we need to draw the line somewhere” (), “the common person spells glen powell’s first name with two n’s and that’s how i know he’ll never be that girl” (), “My only thing with Glen is I could never date him because his family is never not around” (), “also this is the tallest Jeremy Allen White will ever look” ().
If I’m a man and you put me on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue only to run an essay about how “the movie star is dead” when I presumed I was one, I’m swallowing cyanide. The essay hilariously has more detail about Leonardo DiCaprio than it does any one man on the magazine’s cover. After a shockingly labored summary of a scene from The Departed1, Moshfegh concludes that the new way for men to reach four-quadrant appeal, or even for their movies to even try to break even, is to be an “internet boyfriend.” I wouldn’t call this idea “new” or even “new to the mainstream.”
