Jeremy Allen White, A$AP Rocky, Glen Powell, LaKeith Stanfield, and Callum Turner. Photo: Vanity Fair.

Six out of 12 isn’t bad! Last week, I predicted who would make the cover of the VF Hollywood Issue, the first under the new global editorial director Mark Guiducci, and long-rumored to be a spread of only men. I guessed Paul Mescal, Josh O’Connor, Jeremy Allen White, Andrew Scott, Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, Michael B. Jordan, Andrew Garfield, Channing Tatum, A$AP Rocky, Robert Pattinson, and George Clooney. Not every one of their respective movies is an awards contender, but all have convincing enough leading man narratives. The coverboys: Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Allen White, Andrew Garfield, Austin Butler, Jonathan Bailey, A$AP Rocky, Riz Ahmed, LaKeith Stanfield, Callum Turner, and Harris Dickinson. The accompanying story is an essay by Otessa Moshfegh.

@milesapope Miles Pope on Instagram: "Lights. Camera. Hollywood!



From Mal…

My favorite comments in the Hung Up chat: “Lakeith will always be the weirdo in the clubhouse rooms moaning 🥴🥴🥴” (

), “them letting paul remain blurry so the real stars can shine… yeah” (

), “Josh O’Connor not here…must be because he’s too busy working” (

), “Boys is crazy these men have grey hair” (

), “they’ve collectively made 6 dollars (excluding MBJ) at the box office this year ……… we need to draw the line somewhere” (

), “the common person spells glen powell’s first name with two n’s and that’s how i know he’ll never be that girl” (

), “My only thing with Glen is I could never date him because his family is never not around” (

), “also this is the tallest Jeremy Allen White will ever look” (

).

If I’m a man and you put me on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue only to run an essay about how “the movie star is dead” when I presumed I was one, I’m swallowing cyanide. The essay hilariously has more detail about Leonardo DiCaprio than it does any one man on the magazine’s cover. After a shockingly labored summary of a scene from The Departed, Moshfegh concludes that the new way for men to reach four-quadrant appeal, or even for their movies to even try to break even, is to be an “internet boyfriend.” I wouldn’t call this idea “new” or even “new to the mainstream.”