Holly Hunter (my namesake) (not really) in Broadcast News . Screenshot: Amazon Prime.

I went through a rather intense Broadcast News phase about two years ago. I can’t remember what prompted it — an anniversary, a Holly Hunter-renaissance, one of those insufferably ice-cold “Broadcast News is a romantic comedy but no one wants to talk about it”-takes online — but it was really something. I bought it on Prime and made my roommate, one painfully hungover Sunday morning, watch it with me. It was her first time, and it was maybe my third. “Brilliant!” I kept saying. “Hilarious!” I squealed. “I totally forgot Jack Nicholson is in this!” I exclaimed. (In truth, I always forget Jack Nicholson is in this movie.) “Whatever happened to William Hurt?” I thought aloud. (Except for, you know, this.)

Some personal news: I’m back in my Broadcast News bag. The movie keeps popping into my head. And it really is a perfect movie so I can’t complain. But the scene in question is so (unintentionally) hilari…