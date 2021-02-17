This One Line From The Undoing Plays on a Loop in My Head
Upper East Side Nicole Kidman is my favorite Nicole Kidman.
You’re reading Hung Up, the newsletter from Hunter Harris. This is The Tuesday Post, a weekly essay or interview or deep dive. If you like this kind of thing, you can subscribe here.
My brain is sticky for throwaway lines, pieces of dialogue that are inconsequential, except tha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hung Up to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.