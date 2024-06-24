No Friday Post this week because I was OOO !

Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet are seen on location for A Complete Unknow n on June 11 in Hoboken. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

The on-set photos from Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown have not interested me very much, because I know little about Bob Dylan and I don’t usually care about on-set photos. (I want to go into every movie without any expectation.) The biopic is directed by James Mangold (Girl, Interrupted, Ford v. Ferrari), and is shooting in Hoboken. It will be Timothée Chalamet’s first Oscar win, if the stan account Club Chalamet has anything to say about it.

But I was minding my business and scrolling through Just Jared the other day when I saw the newest photo from the set. The first surprise was that Elle Fanning was in this movie. The second surprise was Timothée Chalamet’s nails:

justjared A post shared by @justjared

Hold on, excuse me: inches.