Yall I don’t know what this man Elon Musk is about to do with Twitter. You can f ind me on IG here :)

Tom Brady as Adam Driver as Charlie Barber in Marriage Story. Photo illustration (lol): Me.

Florida man left by his wife: Gisele Bündchen finalized her divorce from Tom Brady on Friday. I was expecting this to be an exclusive in the TB Times — Tom Brady’s…