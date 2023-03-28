Portrait of the artist as an insatiable consumer!!!! Photo: Me.

I am part-know it all shopper and part-serial tester experimenter. I don’t want marked improvements or slight conveniences, I expect every product to change my life, to make me new. (I am a ravenous, hard-to-please shopper.) I’m also an obsessive, determined gift-giver: I don’t want to just give you something, I want to give you the very thing you have always needed but didn’t realize you’ve never had. It’s with this in mind that I’ve put together the latest list of Hung Up Add To Carts: a bunch of stuff I’ve bought these past few months that I’m dying to share.

*None of these are affiliate links because I’m lazy, but a few (Rhode, Saie, Ami Cole) were gifted.

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, $16

The block is too hot for Mrs. Bieber but I wasn’t raised to tell lies: Who cares when it feels like crack! The Rhode lip product has a thick balmy-glossy texture that looks luxurious with liner on. There is no seat in my apartment where …