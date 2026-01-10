Annette Bening poses with her award for Best Actress, Musical or Comedy in the press room during the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 16, 2005. (Photo: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

There are only three ways to watch the Golden Globes, if you ask me. Either you’re squeezed into the Beverly Hilton, hoping you’re not making a weird face in the background of someone else’s shot that gets your DMs full of death threats from disgruntled Morning Show fans (me), or you’re sitting on a couch with people who don’t know the difference between a Law Roach look and a Danielle Goldberg look, or you’re protecting your peace (until there’s an Eddington win) and watching solo. No matter which way you choose, chances are you’re gonna be glued to the Hung Up chat!

One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, including best actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and best actress (Chase Infiniti) in the comedy/musical category. Close behind is Sentimental Value with eight nominations, followed by Sinners with seven nominations. On the TV side, The White Lotus has six nominations, and Adolescence scored five. This year, there was a new “Golden Eve” where the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett awards were bestowed. Helen Mirren received the DeMille honor; Sarah Jessica Parker got the Burnett award.

I would hate to see what is perpetrated (by Club Chalamet) Monday morning if Timothée Chalamet goes home empty-handed, and prepare yourselves for what is perpetrated (by me) Monday morning if Rose Byrne leaves the Beverly Hilton with anything other than a trophy for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, and another trophy for Damages, just because.

The 2026 Golden Globes award ceremony will air live from 8 -11 p.m. ET on CBS this Sunday, Jan. 11. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers.