Hung Up

Hung Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Wrobel's avatar
Maggie Wrobel
2h

had forgotten about ‘Eddington’ for a few blissful minutes thanks Hunter

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emily Webster's avatar
Emily Webster
13h

Furious with myself for starting a new job that schedules meetings (Australia) during Hung Up award show chats 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hunter Harris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture