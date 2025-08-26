We’re less than an hour away from the Love Island USA season seven cast reuniting under the all-seeing eye of Andy Cohen and his notecards. Whether we get empty apologies or full-on accountability, I’m starting a Hung Up chat paywalled for my fellow Islanders. The reunion episode drops on Peacock tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The chat is live now!

I’ll be waiting patiently for an apology from Peacock’s entire executive board for Ace’s unfair villain edit, and some words about the “mean girl” allegations levied against the only black women in the villa. Are Amaya Papaya and Bryan still together? Can someone please take away Zak-with-a-K’s wifi? What’s the latest between Nicolandria and Cierra? Only a four-hour-long Christopher Nolan edit will satisfy me, but we do what we can with what we have. I hope to see you in the chat! I’ll write a recap tomorrow morning.

