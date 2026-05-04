Zendaya (and Law Roach) at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala on May 7, 2018. One of my favorite Met looks ever tbh! (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Zendaya won’t be there, but Beyoncé will be: The Met Gala is tonight! This year, the gala will also celebrate the opening of the Condé Nast galleries, which will now house the Costume Institute. (Relegated to the basement no more! Per the NYT: “Housed in the 11,500-square-foot space that used to be the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s gift shop, the fashion galleries will now be the first thing visitors see when they walk into the Great Hall.”)

Beyoncé is co-chairing, alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, are “honorary co-chairs,” aka paying for the party and the exhibition. Tickets to the gala, which funds the Costume Institute, start at $100,000.

This will be Bey’s first time at the gala in a decade (is this the start of the rock album promo?); Zendaya is taking a break between The Drama and The Odyssey/Dun3 promo.

The livestream starts at 6. I’ll be in the chat! Hopefully, Law Roach leaves the pixie cut at home. Subscribe so you don’t miss out, and I’ll see you there.