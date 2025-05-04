🗣️ I will be on MSNBC’s The Weekend: Primetime tonight at 8:25p ET-ish talking about the Met Gala and some other trending topics.

Zendaya and Law Roach attend the 2024 Met Gala. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“They done fucked up and made the Met Ball black,” bellowed Law Roach at a pre-Met party on Saturday night. This year’s Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and the gala’s dress code is “Tailored For You.” The exhibition draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. “Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies,” Miller said in February in a statement to Vogue. “It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power. This exhibition explores dandyism as both a pronouncement and a provocation.”

Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour will co-chair the 2025 gala; LeBron James is an honorary chair. In addition to the chairs, this year’s Met Gala will also have a host committee: André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, and Kara Walker.

I went to an Echelon Noir Productions-hosted hair show called “Black Hair Reimagined” on Friday night at WSA. Tracee Ellis Ross was the emcee and delivered a panegyric about the black hairstyles and stylists she’s worked with throughout the years. It was lovely to hear a hair icon list the dozen-plus stylists she’s worked with for over 30 years. The hairstylists showing work on Friday night were Yusef Williams, Vernon François, Malcolm Marquez, Cyndia Harvey, and Jawara Wauchope. Braids and twists and curls of all different colors and textures were on display. I cut together a little video here:

Who are you most looking forward to seeing walk the carpet/hope shows up? I can’t believe there is a celebration of black suiting at the Met Gala and André Leon Talley is not here to see this. Last year, Zendaya walked the carpet twice in as many looks. This year, can we predict three? One thing A$AP Rocky can do is dress; I need André 3000 wearing the silk press with the bumped ends. Michael B. Jordan should walk the carpet twice, in character as Smoke and Stack. I want real unc shit — does Denzel have to work tomorrow night? Teyana Taylor’s Thom Browne look from the Karl Lagerfeld look is an all-timer for me — more of that please! Zoë Kravitz is on my best dressed list every year, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Taylor Russell have been so consistent the last few years as well. I can’t wait to see Usher with those ginormous diamonds in his ear.

Regarding white people: I want Billie Eilish in the Birdman Burberry set from the “Still Fly” video. I want Andrew Garfield wearing his durag. And we’re not having a serious conversation about black suiting unless Julia Roberts is on that carpet. (Also, lol, I mean if there was ever a theme specifically to get J.Lo in trouble…!)

Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and SNL’s Ego Nwodim will host Vogue’s official carpet livestream, starting at 6pm ET. This year if you’re following along with us, the chat will be paywalled. I’ll start it around 5:30 pm ET. I hope you’ll join us!