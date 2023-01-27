THIRD post this week, can you believe, and this is me two weeks into no longer drinking coffee.

I am the Stephen A. Smith of watching Survivor: I never know what I’m talking about, I prefer chaos, and I love fussing. More than one person has called my preferred way of watching Survivor seasons — jumping around at my own whim, and with the guidance of a lifelong watcher — as “chaotic.” I don’t care! I love drama and scheming. Survivor is basically the only TV I’m watching right now, and I think it would be fun to do a re-watch — or just a watch-watch if it’s your first time.

I started watching Survivor over the holidays, when I couldn’t take one more minute of Glass Onion, and it just didn’t feel right to ask everyone to see Babylon, a movie that only I would enjoy. I thought Survivor was a show for doctors office waiting rooms or church camps: I’m not beating the dummy allegations! Survivor is drama! Survivor is betrayal! Survivor is deceit! There are some recurring…