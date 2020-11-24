I have a big mouth and am extremely nosy. This makes me passable-to-good at one thing (journalism) but bad at another (keeping secrets). For the past few weeks, I’ve been lying low, trying not to spoil something I’m excited about: I’m doing a new thing! Earlier this month, after four years, I said goodbye to Vulture. I wanted to freelance, to try other types of writing, and to build this, my very own newsletter. Welcome to Hung Up.