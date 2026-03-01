Mother Julia Roberts accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Erin Brockovich at the 7th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA in March 2001. (Photo: LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

I’m not calling them “The Actor Awards.” That just won’t be happening. The Screen Actors Guild Awards stream tonight on Netflix. The show starts at 8 pm ET from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles; the Netflix carpet will start on Netflix at 7 pm ET. E!’s carpet coverage will begin at 6pm ET.

Now that One Battle After Another has scooped up wins at the PGA and DGA awards, that seems like the clear bet for Best Picture. But can Sinners surge tonight with a win for Michael B. Jordan? I love Marty Supreme, but it’s frankly crazy to me that Jesse Plemons has gone this entire season unawarded for Bugonia. That’s my dark horse (though Leonardo DiCaprio is probably a safer bet). I am gathering a prayer circle for Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, but we’ll see what happens. (Not seeing the genius of that movie and that performance… well, it’s a skill issue!)

