Sharon Stone at the 45th Cannes film Festival in May 1992. Source: Getty.

The celebrity memoir is a curious phenomenon to me, an exercise in image-making that is so often lame and unsuccessful at convincing anyone of anything. There are only two celebrity memoirs I have ever read or felt moved to read: Soul Survivors: The Official Autobiography of Destiny's Child, which I read and did a book report on in the third grade, and Patti LaBelle’s memoir Don't Block the Blessings, which is unfortunately at the top of my list but currently out of print. (I also reviewed Rihanna’s book for the New York Times when it came out, but that book is less a memoir and more a glamorous photo dump.) I get the feeling that, with some exceptions, celebrity memoirs have become less dishy and more career-affirming or mythmaking. …