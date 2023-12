Spoilers for Anatomy of a Fall and Survivor: Heros vs Villains below (but with a warning, so you know when to stop reading)!

The mother of House Renaissance! Photo: Screenshot.

A lot of good stuff this month!! I just want to get right into it.

Renaissance: A Film by BeyoncΓ©

As someone of β€œHeated” was my most played song this year-experience let me say this: