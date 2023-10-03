Autumn Sonata.

I went to a wedding of two friends in September, and the ceremony’s program listed every member of the wedding party’s favorite wedding scenes. The list had the typical wedding movies (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Crazy Rich Asians), and a few idiosyncratic selections: Spaceballs, The Graduate, Step Brothers, and They Live By Night.

When I got home from that wedding, I watched Spotlight and Melancholia back to back. Who knows why! But my favorite wedding scene might be Ginger marrying Ace but calling James Woods in Casino, or the last scene of The Best Man. Anyway! Here’s some of what I watched last month.

Theater Camp (2023)

New release

I know I said that it’s a result of some bog witch’s curse that the only way Ben Platt got a magazine cover smack dab in the middle of New York mag’s nepo baby issue but! I loved him in this. I was lukewarm on it overall, but all of those little self-serious, jealous, adoring, cruel moments between his character and Molly Gordon’s character were so fun and familiar.

Autumn Sonata (1978)

First time watch

I looked up “mother off” in the dictionary and Merriam Webster said Liv Ullmann and Ingrid Bergman in Autumn Sonata.