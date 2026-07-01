More from Hung Up this month: My Court-Mandated Opinion On Madison Square Garden As A Wedding Venue … I Think The Ick Is A Wonderful Thing To Have … I Can’t Stop Thinking About Armie Hammer’s Made-Up Jamaican Friend … 32 Questions for Amanda Batula

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Bushwick in May. (Photo: Aeon/GC Images)

The wedding was charming, if a little gauche/There’s only so far new money goes… We are days away from the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding at Madison Square Garden, and it’s time for some predictions. Swift often dresses in the dark dressing room of a suburban mall; who will design her dress? Kelce’s closet is entirely HBCU chic — will the inside pocket of his suit be embroidered with “Still I Rise?”

The wedding-day detail I’m most interested in is which song Swift walks down the aisle to, or what their first dance song will be.