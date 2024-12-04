Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson in Nickel Boys .

We’re in the final stretch of 2024, and I’m preparing my end-of-year lists. I’m half-fishing for recommendations to cram before I finish my list and half-genuinely curious: What’s the best of the best this year? The best album, the best movie, the best TV show, the best episode, the best meme, the best paparazzi shot? Anything goes, everything counts. What’s the thing that, when you look back on this year, you’ll think “My cup really runneth-ed over…” It can be something as broad as “Kendrick Lamar hating Drake” or as specific as Caroline Polachek repeating “fallinloveagainandagain, fallinloveagainandagain, fallinloveagainandagain, fallinloveagainandagain” on the “Everything is Romantic” Brat remix or the Bennifer photos walking into that restaurant where you can feel the miasma of animosity.

Nickel Boys (pictured above) is the most mouth-agape masterpiece I’ve seen this year. I was going through old screenshots on my phone and came across some funny moments from our Challengers chat … I was hooting and hollering, omg. And honestly … don’t cancel me … but that one scene of Jerrod Carmicheal trying to Tyler, The Creator he’s in love with him and Tyler begging the moment to be interrupted by room service … cinema to me!

