Hung Up

Hung Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Harer's avatar
Ryan Harer
4h

The episode of Adults where Anton (Owen Theile) tracks a man on the GPS map and romanticizes a future with him. This series got mediocre reviews but it brought me such joy!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eliza Leoni's avatar
Eliza Leoni
4h

Still (forever) thinking about If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The tube scene alone! Is it a horror movie? A drama? A nightmare? Is her husband all in white in the all white room dead? Is she dead? Or is it what all of our minds look like in moments of panic, even in the most mundane of circumstances? I’d never have gone to see that movie if I knew what it was, but I’m so glad I saw it. As a mother of two it really said I KNOW YOU YOU CANT HIDE.

In short, yikes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Hunter Harris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture