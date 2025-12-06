Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons in Bugonia.

One of the posts I look forward to the most every year is asking what movies or episodes or albums or songs was on your best-of list this year. Everyone loves The Pitt (rightly) and Hamnet (wrongly), but what was the moment you couldn’t stop thinking about or the performance so affecting that it lingered with you all year long?

I was apprehensive about Bugonia, the newest Yorgos Lanthimos-Emma Stone movie, because Kinds of Kindness didn’t do anyone any favors. I ended up loving the English-language remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet! Plemons brought a lot of heart to his performance as a conspiracy theorist living on the fringes of society; I didn’t get all his theories, but I understood the romance of wanting to feel that a powerful and inescapable hand is pushing every misfortune your way. Stone, playing a deliciously rotten send-up of a girlboss and deck-speak culture, was as hilarious as she was mean. It wasn’t my favorite of the year by any stretch, but that movie, like The Pitt, was something that really thrilled me in a way I didn’t expect.

I’ll have a list of my favorites to you soon, but tonight I want to turn it over to you: as we’re in the final stretch of 2025, what should we be squeezing in, or what’s worth revisiting? Any movie, TV episode, song, album, podcast episode is fair game. I’ll be keeping up with the comments all night.

Leave a comment