Hung Up

Hung Up

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Shea Serrano's avatar
Shea Serrano
1d

There’s a scene in Selena where Selena goes shopping at Ingram Park Mall, which is a staple for the San Antonio hoodrat population (of which I am a member). I’m gonna go with that one for my beloved SA.

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hannah elyse's avatar
hannah elyse
1dEdited

lady bird mention is so real that movie is like a hot knife and my heart is but a slab of butter…. 😭 little miss sunshine was maybe the first movie I remember seeing and feeling like I’ve been in every physical place the characters were in simply because of its familiarity to me, a child who was constantly being driven from California to Arizona to Mexico with a giant family that was, for a lack of a better word, nuts ❤️

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