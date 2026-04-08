Barry Pepper, Edward Norton, and Philip Seymour Hoffman in Spike Lee’s 25th Hour. Photo: Screenshot.

I read a New Yorker list last year of some of the best movies about New York City. (It avoided, deliberately, the more obvious choices such as movies made by Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, and Woody Allen.) Chantal Ackerman’s News From Home was on the list, as was Kenneth Lonergan’s Margaret. I was so very happy to see that A. V. Rockwell’s A Thousand and One, with its stellar Teyana Taylor performance, was on the list (even though I didn’t care for the ending). “Everyone has their own New York, even people who don’t call it home. That’s why it’s tough to pick favorite New York movies: on the one hand, so many good ones have been made about it, but, on the other, none of them gets it quite right,” New Yorker film critic Richard Brody wrote. “Which is to say that no one has caught the city exactly as I’ve imagined it and experienced it. (I’d bet that every New Yorker feels the same way.)”

I wanted to adapt this question a bit: What’s the best movie about your home, interpreted however you’d like? It could be a movie about where you live now or the place where you grew up. When I think of growing up in Tulsa, for instance, I think less of Oklahoma! or even Killers of the Flower Moon, but of that scene in Lady Bird at the grocery store when her mom tells her she can’t buy a magazine (very my dad), and a second later she tells a dumb lie for no reason to a boy she likes (very me).

My favorite movie about New York is that scene in Mistress America where Greta Gerwig descends the red steps in Times Square and exclaims that this is the place where everything happens. No, really, it’s You’ve Got Mail, or Whit Stillman’s The Last Days of Disco, or Mean Streets and Goodfellas and The King of Comedy, or Spike Lee’s 25th Hour. God, but it’s also Moonstruck. And it’s also In The Cut and Half Nelson and Working Girl and Coyote Ugly and Crooklyn and Crossing Delancey!

The most New York movie is the documentary The Cruise, a movie that is so alive with the tension of being a transplant in this city, of loving it enough to really hate some of it, but still standing in wonder before it all. All those movies speak to different parts of New York and why I love it: being broke, making it big, being in your twenties, being a fuck-up, falling in love, being right, getting wronged.

So what’s your answer? What movie shows your home the way you see it, or the way you remember it, or how you’d want it to be known?

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