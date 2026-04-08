What’s The Best Movie About Your Home?
𝓺𝓾𝓮𝓼𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷 𝓯𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓬𝓾𝓵𝓽𝓾𝓻𝓮 💬
I read a New Yorker list last year of some of the best movies about New York City. (It avoided, deliberately, the more obvious choices such as movies made by Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, and Woody Allen.) Chantal Ackerman’s News From Home was on the list, as was Kenneth Lonergan’s Margaret. I was so very happy to see that A. V. Rockwell’s A Thousand and One, with its stellar Teyana Taylor performance, was on the list (even though I didn’t care for the ending). “Everyone has their own New York, even people who don’t call it home. That’s why it’s tough to pick favorite New York movies: on the one hand, so many good ones have been made about it, but, on the other, none of them gets it quite right,” New Yorker film critic Richard Brody wrote. “Which is to say that no one has caught the city exactly as I’ve imagined it and experienced it. (I’d bet that every New Yorker feels the same way.)”
I wanted to adapt this question a bit: What’s the best movie about your home, interpreted however you’d like? It could be a movie about where you live now or the place where you grew up. When I think of growing up in Tulsa, for instance, I think less of Oklahoma! or even Killers of the Flower Moon, but of that scene in Lady Bird at the grocery store when her mom tells her she can’t buy a magazine (very my dad), and a second later she tells a dumb lie for no reason to a boy she likes (very me).
Hung Up is supported by the people like you who read it! If you like this newsletter, I hope you’ll consider that it’s worth $5 a month:
My favorite movie about New York is that scene in Mistress America where Greta Gerwig descends the red steps in Times Square and exclaims that this is the place where everything happens. No, really, it’s You’ve Got Mail, or Whit Stillman’s The Last Days of Disco, or Mean Streets and Goodfellas and The King of Comedy, or Spike Lee’s 25th Hour. God, but it’s also Moonstruck. And it’s also In The Cut and Half Nelson and Working Girl and Coyote Ugly and Crooklyn and Crossing Delancey!
The most New York movie is the documentary The Cruise, a movie that is so alive with the tension of being a transplant in this city, of loving it enough to really hate some of it, but still standing in wonder before it all. All those movies speak to different parts of New York and why I love it: being broke, making it big, being in your twenties, being a fuck-up, falling in love, being right, getting wronged.
So what’s your answer? What movie shows your home the way you see it, or the way you remember it, or how you’d want it to be known?
Hung Up is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There’s a scene in Selena where Selena goes shopping at Ingram Park Mall, which is a staple for the San Antonio hoodrat population (of which I am a member). I’m gonna go with that one for my beloved SA.
lady bird mention is so real that movie is like a hot knife and my heart is but a slab of butter…. 😭 little miss sunshine was maybe the first movie I remember seeing and feeling like I’ve been in every physical place the characters were in simply because of its familiarity to me, a child who was constantly being driven from California to Arizona to Mexico with a giant family that was, for a lack of a better word, nuts ❤️