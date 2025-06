Really did not expect my London event on Thursday to hit capacity in 5 minutes โ€ฆ! I will try to open up some more spots!

A shake-the-table moment of my early twenties was reading Carrie Fisherโ€™s Star Wars diary. Fisher was young, hard-headed, and having a clandestine affair with an irresistibly aloof Harrison Ford. Someone told her that who you choose to be in a relationship with is what you think of yourself. โ€œSo Harrison is what I think of myself,โ€ she said, her tone as apologetic as it was deadpan. A shake-the-table moment of my early thirties happened just a few weeks ago, when someone cautioned me against having a friend set me up on a date with a mutual: who someone sets you up with, the person had said, is what they think of you.

I am confronted with myself all the time, but I am only occasionally girded enough to actually face myself. Itโ€™s the same way I have written over 500 (!) posts on this newsletter and a dozen magazine cover stories plus so many more Vulture blogs and features and yet โ€ฆ I would rather die than leave a restaurant review under my name, the only name I have, on Google or Yelp. Last summer I got lunch with some colleagues and we were offered a free round of drinks if we showed the waitress that weโ€™d left a positive review on Google Maps. โ€œItโ€™s okay,โ€ I said. โ€œIโ€™d actually rather pay.โ€ Itโ€™s never a story I tell about myself, but it feels rather revealing.

The stories I tell about myself are almost always related to what Iโ€™m watching or listening to or reading. My mom tells a story of me performing a Patti LaBelle song on our fireplace, Iโ€™m almost certain in a wig, and I lost my balance. โ€œPatti LaBelle โ€ฆ fell!โ€ I said, resuming my performance. Andrew would say that โ€œEuphoriaโ€ had the opposite effect on me than it did on everyone else, that I found one manโ€™s 8-minute hateration quite soothing and empowering. It feels like a big unlock that in high school I would wake up at 5 AM to watch 1940s screwball comedies and melodramas before school. Even then, at 15 and 16, I couldnโ€™t really be convinced that knowing the Pythagorean Theorem would ever materially benefit my life. All those stories add up to what I believe about myself: that Iโ€™m bossy and nosey and determined, that Iโ€™m drawn to performers and performance, that real critique is rich and passionate and often artistic. And that I just love a good double entendre.

Now that Iโ€™m re-reading my diary and being confronted with just how much I have (and mostly havenโ€™t) changed, Iโ€™m curious: what are the stories you tell about yourself? What are the moments you hold up as evidence of how you move throughout the world?

