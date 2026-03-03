More from Hung Up this week: “Maybe the half [of Hamnet] I was asleep for was really good” and other highlights from the SAG Awards chat ... Uncle and I got Remy a pupcup for her birthday yesterday … and we lost the love of my life last week!

Harry Styles performs during the Brit Awards 2026 at Co-op Live, Manchester on February 28, 2026. (Photo: Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

I would describe Harry Styles’ performance at the Brit Awards as: bad. Bad meaning “not good,” or even “so bad that I had to look away.” I think Harry Styles’ performance at the Brit Awards should’ve been private for the benefit of everyone involved. Harry Styles’ performance at the Brit Awards is enough to make Christopher Nolan make him take a seat. I watched Harry Styles performance at the Brit Awards, and I understand why we fought a war to get away from the country he grew up in.

But the real question is not who choreographed this performance (three frenemies at a sleepover in 2004 Capri Sun-wasted), or even who directed the performance (Maude Apatow resuming her Euphoria character ahead of the season three premiere). What did Zoë Kravitz think of Harry Styles performinga the Brit Awards? Namely: did this give Zoë Kravitz the ick?