More from Hung Up this week: Shia LaBeouf has occupied Bourbon Street … Tyra Banks is sorry (sorta) … chats about Love Story on FX, Rob Rausch dickmatizing the entire Traitors castle, and the return of Dr. Abbot to The Pitt.

Nicole Kidman in Birth, of course.

I was in a state of denial about the snowstorm that has enveloped New York City. It wouldn’t be that bad (stupid), maybe the new snow would make the old snow melt faster (stupider), maybe it would be nice to have a day off from emailing (the snow has stopped everything but my inbox).

Remy Paw fans come get yall juice

I find winter indecent, devoted Hung Up readers will recall, so it’s ironic that winter is so prominent in one of my favorite movies. An immaculate, pearly white layer of snow covers everything in Birth when we first see a man jogging through Central Park, and the same snow is there a few scenes later when Anna (Nicole Kidman) visits the jogger’s grave a decade later. He was her husband; they were in love. New York has never been more beautiful. Anna has never felt more despair.

Some winters, I have to watch something drippy and sweaty to make it through the week. The deep-fried tans of Sexy Beast, the deviant holiday aimlessness of Bonjour Tristesse (Preminger’s and Durga Chew-Bose’s), the mortal doldrums of Journey to Italy, the wanton temptations of The Long, Hot Summer. The last snow day, shortly after the deaths of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner, I watched Misery. It was oddly comforting to watch something so thrillingly, well, miserable.

What’s your favorite snowy movie or TV show? There’s another storm headed to New York soon so this feels extra relevant. If you want to get cheeky and claim something like Wolf of Wall Street, I’m into that too.

