“When I met Mack, there was so much more of me that I hadn’t figured out”
I profiled Brenda Song and Macauley Culkin for the cover of Cosmopolitan.
Something for the true lover girls: Brenda Song (The Suite Life’s London Tipton) and Macauley Culkin (Home Alone’s Kevin McCallister) are getting married. One day. Eventually. For the newest issue of Cosmo (and EIC Willa Bennett’s first!), I talked to the eight-years-and-two-kids-in couple about their relationship, their kids, and their careers.
This didn’t make it into the story but I still found it very sweet: Whenever Brenda was away working and their younger son missed her, Mack would put on Amphibia, an animated Disney show she did voicework for. “But then [Mack] became obsessed with this show,” Brenda said. “He loves that show now. But he would do it for our son, and occasionally he'd be a jerk and put on Suite Life…”
Mack said Brenda’s mom plays her Disney Channel hits for the kids too, including Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. “Dak looks at that and goes, ‘One day. I hope I grow up and meet a girl as pretty as Wendy Wu.’” My hater heart grew three sizes at this lunch. Thanks to the Cosmo team! You can read the story here.
The photos from this article have been circulating on twitter. They're so cute and this is a brilliantly written piece. I look forward to watching Brenda's new show Running Point. Also what was it like spending a few hours with them?
It’s funny that Kieran won’t let his kids watch Home Alone (yet) because it’s too scary, but Mack’s kid thinks he’s actually Kevin!