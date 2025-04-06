Checking in before the White Lotus season finale later! Tonight’s White Lotus chat will be paywalled.

Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon. (Photo: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

The least important part of any White Lotus season is the whodunit. This is a show about rich people misbehaving, about Belinda having a hot son, about Mook getting the ick, and that every friend vacation is an exercise in mental and emotional toughness. (It'’s about that one early season shot where Patrick Schwarzenegger’s chisled-but-sexless body cut to Walton Goggins’ bald spot, and it couldn’t be more apparent that some people have it, and some people just don’t. (It works out for Schwarzenegger here that he doesn’t. His character doesn’t either.)

My favorite scene this season was the dinner scene with the Ratliffs, the one where Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) lied about not knowing about the resort’s gun, Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey) scolded her daughter, Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), for bringing them to “Taiwan” to conduct research for a fake thesis but a real life plan (to move to Thailand to do … enlightenment).

Last season, I kind of predicted a little bit of the finale. What do you think will happen tonight? I personally am less interested in serious Inspector Gadget theories and more interested in what would make you happy. What would you have pitched if you were working on the show?

We’ve been over it and over it with Timothy sweating and imagining a murder-suicide. I want to see Piper, overdosing on that super-persistent white woman perseverance, letting a few bullets fly on her family because they don’t accept her cultural appropriation with the appropriate solemnity. I want Belinda so paranoid about Greg/Gary that early one morning she mistakes Pornchai, approaching her room to respectfully ask to blow her back out again, for a prowler and lets a few bullets fly. I want the Russian bros trying to rob the three frenemies but Leslie Bibb shoves one of them out of the way to get, I don’t know, a pair of Kendra Scott earrings back. Give me your keenly-observed predictions or the craziest, zaniest conclusions that would just be kinda fun to watch! Please, anything but the monkey theory. Chat will start tonight around 8:45p ET!