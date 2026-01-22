More from Hung Up this week: What exactly do you miss about 2016 and quickly! … I’m in my ‘putting myself out there’ era (sponsored by Eventbrite) … Hung Up chats about Industry, The Pitt, and Traitors in the Substack app.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another.

There are so few surprises on Oscar night, but there are still a bevy of surprises on Oscar nomination morning. Remember when Doja Cat was ruled ineligible for the Oscar she should’ve won? Or when Armie Hammer was at Sundance with Sorry To Bother You when he didn’t score a nomination for Call Me By Your Name, and wore Adidas tracksuits for a month in protest? Picking a frontrunner out of five performances is a lot simpler than picking five performances out of the dozen performers in the running (and the other dozen who think they’re in the running).

“Do you remember who won in the past ten years?” Amanda Seyfried recently asked The New Yorker. (For the record: yes.) “It’s not the win that’s important. It’s the nomination. It does thrust you forward. That’s a fact. Now, do I need one in a week or two or whenever? No, of course, I don’t. Would it be great? Of course it would, for every reason.” A win is wonderful, but a nomination alone can change a career.

“Marty Supreme was a very … hectic,” my dad told me on the phone the other afternoon. “I’m not particularly a fan of Leonardo DiCaprio” — mind you, he bought a pea coat after seeing this cover, which is still on his coffee table — “but he was much better in One Battle After Another than Timothée Chalamet was in Marty Supreme.” Of course Leo and Timmy will be nominated, but what about everyone else? Nothing would make me happier than noms for Rose Byrne, Jesse Plemons, Eva Victor (in original screenplay), and Chase Infiniti.

I don’t particularly care about Mr. Wonderful getting a nomination, but I think Odessa A’zion deserves one. Ethan Hawke is getting all the attention for Blue Moon, a movie that I really liked! And yet … the standout performance in that movie is Andrew Scott’s. His performance, like Miles Caton in Sinners, is one that I’d love to see rewarded with a nomination. You all know how I feel about Hamnet, but the best and most surprising performance in that movie was, surprisingly, Noah Jupe’s. If he gets a surprising supporting actor nomination, I’d be happy! Does F1 score a best picture nomination? If Marty Supreme gets a hair and makeup nomination — which it should — my hormonal acne will count that as a victory, too.

Who do you think scores a nomination tomorrow morning, and who do you think will be disappointed? What’s your pie-in-the-sky nomination dream?

