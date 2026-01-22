Hung Up

Hung Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
emily's avatar
emily
20h

Prayer circle for a Benicio del Toro nom over Sean Penn 🕯️

Reply
Share
ali golub's avatar
ali golub
20h

i can’t believe we even live in a world that might give f1 a best picture nom…reheated tom cruise’s nachos tbh

Reply
Share
2 replies by Hunter Harris and others
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hunter Harris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture