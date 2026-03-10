More from Hung Up this week: Shakespeare in Love and other February 2026 watches. There will be a free chat for the Oscars red carpet and a paywalled chat for the ceremony. Join us!

Last January, Karla Sofía Gascón was logged on. When the journalist Sarah Hagi uncovered the Oscar nominee’s Twitter history, it was full of years of racist and Islamaphobic posts. Gascón’s series of rambling non-apologies and narcissistic defenses became their own story. (Reminder, from Hagi’s interview with Variety where she denied being some sort of industry plant: “I believe in forgiveness. I don’t think people are irredeemable. I believe they can take accountability and make things right. But [Gascón’s] immediate reaction wasn’t to do that. It wasn’t humility. Instead, she said, ‘Light conquers darkness.’ Which — okay, maybe don’t use those words when responding to racist tweets.”) Gascón didn’t win the Oscar, and Emilia Pérez won only two awards of its 13 nominations: Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña, and Best Original Song for the song “El Mal.”

Every awards season, there is some eleventh-hour fracas that is either swiftly contained by a team of publicists and an obedient client or crescendos to a tumultuous news cycle that puts a sure-thing award into a precarious position.