More from Hung Up this week: What’s the best movie about your home? … West Bile Virus (The ‘Summer House’ Drama) … and new Pitt chat tomorrow!

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband (writer/director Brad Falchuk) actress the 46th Annual New York Women in Film & Television ‘Muse Awards’ at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20 in New York City. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Five pages into Belle Burden’s blockbuster memoir “Strangers,” the author learns her husband is having an affair. It feels like something of a small victory that the affair is our introduction to her husband; the affair defines him, against his will, as much as it does Burden herself (against her own will, too). A Daily Mail story quickly assembled the proper nouns: Belle Burden, granddaughter of Babe Paley and daughter of urban planner Amanda Burden, was married to Henry Davis, a hedge-fund executive. They were together for 20 years, two homes, and three children.

“At 6 a.m., James [what she calls Henry] walked into our bedroom fully dressed, in heavy boots and a black parka, the same clothes he’d worn the night before,” Burden writes, referring to the night the affair came to light. “He was holding a large canvas tote bag. His green eyes were narrowed and icy, an expression I had never seen before.” James announces that he wants a divorce. Burden tells him that his mistress’s name, which she learned the night before, didn’t come up in a Google search; she thinks maybe this whole thing is an elaborate scheme. James pulls out his phone and shows Burden the mistress’s recent promotion announcement. “He looked proud, impressed,” Burden writes. “And then he walked out the door.”

Last month, Variety reported that Gwyneth Paltrow would star in an adaptation of the memoir for Netflix. But who should play her husband, the ice-blooded man who puts up more of a fight for the pre-nup than the custody agreement? The book’s most shocking moment is so shatteringly normal: the first time James returns to their house in Martha’s Vineyard, ostensibly to tell their two daughters about the divorce, he turns to Belle and asks her to make him a sandwich. And, worse, she does.

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The James character feels like a real casting coup. It’s not so important what Henry Davis looks like, how tall he is, or what color hair he has, only that he can play charming and an asshole in equal measure. Burden’s memoir moves between describing the beginnings of their love story, when they’d write each other nearly every day, and the end of it, when he entered into pre-nup negotiations explicitly to punish her. She was 50 at the time of the divorce, and her husband was three years older. Paltrow is 53 now. For James, I’d say, 45 is too young, but 60 might be too old.

In an ideal world, it might’ve been William Hurt: you buy him as loving but aloof just as much as you buy him as detached. Maybe he’s too beautiful, though real beauty should come with a slight sense of hostility: I’m so beautiful I can do whatever I want. Here are some other men I’m thinking about: